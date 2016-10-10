Ged Lynch talks Black Grape, Peter Gabriel and battling Vinnie

I’m a real pop monster,” explains British drummer Ged Lynch, for a while now Peter Gabriel’s go-to sticksman and percussionist.

“The thing that gets me excited has always been singers, I’m more likely to be into a singer than I am to be into a drummer. The song and the singer are the reasons I play

music.

“Drums are great, don’t get me wrong, but the priority is what Peter’s doing. ’Cos I’ve seen him slay people at 100 yards with a song. When I was a kid I was into the Police, so working with Sting is going to be... silly! Just silly!”

When we meet Ged at Real World Studios near Bath, he is just about to embark on a huge North American tour with not only the So and Genesis star, but also Sting, with the British music megastars trading songs in megabowls from Montreal to Milwaukee. For Ged, this also means sharing a stage with Sting’s drummer of choice... who only happens to be Vinnie Colaiuta.

Ged explains: “We’re going to mix the bands, and two drummers is a tricky thing. So I think there’s a

plan to do some pieces where we orchestrate drum parts and then other tunes where I’ll be playing perc – because it’s just going to work musically, it’s going to give us a broader choice.

I’ve never met Vinnie but I’ve heard really lovely things. It’s just going to be amazing to play with players like that, it’s going to be an education!

Blackburn-born Ged got his first break playing percussion with Manchester rap artists The Ruthless Rap Assassins in the early ’90s. Rapper Kermit from the band went on to form Black Grape with the Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Bez, and dragged Ged along for the ride as the band’s drummer and percussionist.

Black Grape had two hit albums, 1995’s It’s Great When You’re Straight... Yeah! and its 1997 follow-up Stupid, Stupid, Stupid. The band’s mix of post-baggy party music, funk, indie rock and electronic sounds caught the lad-culture zeitgeist and Ged and the boys were on TFI Friday almost every week.

Behind the apparent madness and mayhem that has always accompanied Messrs Ryder and Berry was a supremely tight band, Ged in particular keeping things locked down while the party sometimes seemed out of control around him.

After Black Grape, connections made with the hit albums’ producers kept Ged busy throughout the ’90s, before he became a fixture at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios, and through his skills as a percussionist came to work more and more with the artist.