Foals' Jack Bevan on progress, jamming and tour life

“We never set out to be a dance rock band. That record [Antidotes] is just us, very young, very excited, never having made a record before. That was taking our live show at the time and putting that on record. And at the time we were playing a lot of house parties in England before we started playing gigs, so we wanted to make party music essentially.

“Every time we do a record, we have so much time touring those songs and travelling around that when you come back, the thought of doing the same thing again seems counter-intuitive. With the second record [Total Life Forever] we wanted to make something that had more depth, not ditching the whole dance thing but we wanted to try other aspects as well. I guess you could say that album was more textural, a lot more song-based and then with Holy Fire I guess we wanted to have elements of both – dancey tracks that would work live and also the song-based tracks as well. Now I guess we’re at a point where we’re not self-editing much when we write. All we decided was that we were going to write whatever came naturally and at some point down the line we were going to have to edit that into a cohesive record, because obviously if we wrote totally, wildly different tracks we’re going to have a bat-s**t crazy record that no one is going to want to listen to. But this time it felt like each song had a friend. Nothing feels totally out of place. It is a very diverse record but there is nothing left by itself, it does sit quite nicely together.”