Drummer's World Cup: the best Reggae, Ska and Funk drummers of all time
Clyde Stubblefield
Perhaps James Brown's most famous drummer, and the man responsible for the 'Funky Drummer' beat, Clyde made a valiant claim for top funk drummer in this broad-based group that also included reggae and ska drummers.
But can he progress to the last 16 on the 'next most votes' rule? We'll know when all the results are in!
Sly Dunbar
One half of one of the most famous rhythm sections of all time, Sly & Robbie, Sly Dunbar beat other reggae greats such as Carlton Barret and Winston Grennan to tie at third with funk master Clyde Stubblefield.
Just missing out on an automatic progression to the last 16, it's down to how many votes are required for a wildcard pass to the next round.
Chad Smith
The Red Hot Chili Pepper's man's mastery of funk and rock beats – and combining the two with the Californian alt-rock punk-funkers – made sure Chad was a comfortable second in the group.
He progresses to the next round with ease.
Stewart Copeland
There was no real contest at the top of the group, with Stewart Copeland an easy winner in the end thanks to his mastery of the one-drop beat combined with awesome rock and pop chops.
Always a popular drummer, Stewart should be one of the favourites to do well in the next stage of the tournament.