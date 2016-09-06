Craig Reynolds talks blast beats, YouTube stardom and Stray From The Path

From brutal death metal with Viatrophy to pummelling hardcore with Stray From The Path, through prog rock and fusion, Craig Reynolds has forged a career as a drummer- for-hire far from the usual session world of pop and r'n'b.



“It was primarily doing it because I love it and at some point it crossed over into being a job,” says Reynolds who studied at the ACM in Guildford and was inspired to pursue the session path by Josh Freese, who’s done everything from Nine Inch Nails to Sting and Avril Lavigne.

“I thought, I’d love to do that. I don’t get bored but sometimes I want to play punk, sometimes I want to play metal, and luckily sometimes someone will send me an email and say, ‘We’re doing this fusion album, do you want to do it?’”

The first time Reynolds was paid for his playing, the money was an afterthought. “A guy from where I grew up had some friends who were going to China on tour and they needed a drummer,” he says. “I went to China when I was 17 and played this festival which was amazing, it was the first proper gig I played with a PA, never mind in front of 6,000 people. At the end they gave me £250 and I was like, ‘Wow, I just had a holiday and I got £250 for it!’ Now, with over 720,000 views on his YouTube channel, he’s a fast-rising name in British metal drumming.

How did you come to be a metal session player ?

“I was doing a death metal band called Viatrophy and that’s where I got my name. It was at the time when blast beats were pretty cool but not that many people could do them. The reason I could do them was because I had a part-time job in a little off-licence in the village where I grew up. There would be three customers a day and I had a 12-hour shift. I had one of those Moon Gel practice pads, so I would just sit in the back and do single strokes.

“We toured quite a lot, we went to India, we did some cool stuff and then we broke up. That was probably a turning point in wanting to just play for other people because I put my heart into that band for three years and then we split up over something too stupid to mention. I was crushed, like, that’s it, I’m going to keep playing drums but I’m just going to play for other people.

“Through Viatrophy I ended up playing for The HAARP Machine which was on a US label, Sumerian Records, which Stray From The Path are on. They had a huge online following so when I did The HAARP Machine record it was like, bang, 500,000 subscribers on YouTube see it straight away. That’s when my YouTube channel went up. The more the YouTube went up, the more people went, ‘Can you play on this?’ Or, ‘Can you come on tour?’”

Have you always maintained a strong online presence?

“Viatrophy was big on Myspace. You could put a video or a song up and 20,000 people could see it that day. I saw that as a tool. The day Viatrophy split up, I booked a studio and an engineer and I did my first drum play-through video on YouTube because at that point I wanted to do another band or some session work straight away.

“That was how I got into The HAARP Machine. In the Myspace realm, there were a lot of drummers that weren’t as good as they sounded. There were so many death metal bands that would program the drums. Some people would be like, ‘That’s the best drummer ever!’

“But some people would be like, ‘I’m not sure that’s real.’ YouTube was the way to say, ‘This is what I do.’ I picked a song from the Viatrophy album that was supposed to come out but didn’t. I was really proud of the drums. I video’d it, put it on the internet. Then The HAARP Machine contacted me and said, ‘We need a drummer.’”