Classic albums featuring Terry Bozzio

Terry Bozzio was first inspired by seeing child drummers Little Ricky on the I Love Lucy show and Cubby O’Brien on The Mickey Mouse Club then, when Ringo Starr appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, the die was cast. “I started with a pair of 5B sticks, a practice pad and three books,|” Terry told Rhythm, “Haskell Harr’s Drum Rudiments, Stick Control by George L Stone and Syncopation by Ted Reed,” remembers Terry. “I played for six months before I got a snare drum and a hi-hat only.”

High school music classes, college (where he was turned on to jazz) and a scholarship studying with members of the San Francisco Symphony followed, with his first pro job on the musical Godspell.

“I had a rich musical life then,” Terry recalls. “Almost every day I was playing something entirely different. There was a very hip big band I played with every Monday night at the Great American Music Hall. Another day I’d be playing Latin jazz. It was a great time for me and it wasn’t easy to leave that and move down to LA, but I got the audition with Zappa.”

His broad grounding served him well for his three-year stint with Frank Zappa, an artist responsible for some of the most technically complex music ever coaxed out of a drumset. But Terry's also done new wave and pop with Missing Persons and The Knack, prog with UK and nu-metal with Korn… and there's the small matter of those huge drum kits…