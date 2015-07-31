Classic albums featuring Mark Brzezicki

At least a dozen all-time chart hits, from Celtic stadium rock to goth-club staple, simply wouldn’t sound the way they do if it hadn’t been for Mark Brzezicki (pronounced ‘Bruh-zeeki’).

Born in 1957 in Berkshire, Mark Brzezicki was among the UK’s best-known session drummers of the 1980s and ’90s, as well as holding down the music of Big Country, still one of Scotland’s biggest-ever rock bands. Famous for their anthemic themes and an unashamedly stadium-sized sound, Big Country held their own in the ’80s alongside Simple Minds and U2, both arena-filling acts with big, Celt-flavoured ideas.

When Big Country’s career faltered in the mid-1990s, Brzezicki kept himself with a stack of session dates and membership of classic bands such as Procol Harum, developing a reputation for versatility and solidity. He’d already made his mark on the rock scene with The Cult, playing on their landmark 1985 album Love, but longer-lasting alliances with artists such as Pete Townshend, Fish and Thunderclap Newman have seen him take up a place as one of this country’s most respected drummers of any genre.