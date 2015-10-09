Classic albums featuring Kenney Jones

“If you have a great song you’ll play great drums,” Jones told Rhythm, and with the bands Kenney has been involved with, it can therefore be no surprise that his drumming was exceptional. Beginning with Steve Marriott’s The Small Faces, Kenney stayed with the post-Steve Marriott Faces, backing Rod Stewart, and replaced the mighty Keith Moon in The Who – contributing to some of that band’s finest later recordings and live moments.

Kenney also pursued a successful session career, recording with artists from Jerry Lee Lewis and Chuck Berry to Joan Armatrading and Billy Bragg. He later formed The Law with Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, and more recently his own band The Jones Gang, scoring a surprise number one hit in America with ‘Angel’ in 2005.

