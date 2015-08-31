Chris Adler's guide to death and thrash metal drumming

“Just being in Lamb Of God, I own it, everyone in Lamb Of God owns it. Coming into this, I felt like I was there to babysit somebody else’s kid but I’m a huge Megadeth fan. I want to come in and be honest and open about the things that I want as a fan, not necessarily as a drummer. That’s hard to do when you’re a session guy because you’re basically paid to play what you’re told, shut up and go home. But Dave was very appreciative and open to talking about those kinds of things and working on things, changing things, so I did feel like I was involved from the beginning.

"But Megadeth is a very different band than Lamb Of God. There’s a groove to that, where Megadeth has always been, to me, about the guitar. Always. Gar [Samuelson] who was their first drummer was a big influence of mine, and then going back and preparing to head down there to work with Dave and preparing now to do shows with them, studying the stuff Chuck Behler was doing on So Far, So Good, So What, what Nick Menza was doing, while it’s very creative and interesting, it’s comparatively very simple to what I’m doing in Lamb Of God, and it’s designed to highlight the guitar. I knew most of my bag of tricks is going to be checked at the door and I’m coming in to be a positive, creative influence on where I think Megadeth should go and then play the drums so they accentuate everything that’s great about what’s going on with the guitar.”