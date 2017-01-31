Brad Wilk on Prophets of Rage, Sabbath and Alex Van Halen's swing

Do you still approach the Rage songs with the same fire as you used to, or does age and wisdom give you a different perspective?

“My drum tech was telling me he was going back to old Rage clips, saying, ‘You’re playing more physically now than you were back in 2000, just before the band broke up.’ I feel like there’s such a purpose now that I can’t help but put myself physically and emotionally into these songs. We all still play every note like we mean it and we will continue to do that for as long as we can.”

You recorded drums for the last Sabbath album.

“That was an unbelievable experience for me. I remember getting the call from Rick [Rubin, producer]: ‘Hey, do you want to come over to Ozzy’s and play Black Sabbath songs?’ It was as simple as that. In my head I was like, if I play with these guys for one day in a room that’s good enough for me. On the first day I was playing War Pigs, Dirty Women, Hand of Doom, and then new stuff that they were working on. Quite honestly, I was shitting bricks. I don’t really get starstruck, but these guys were my heroes. There was obviously a chemistry there. What’s interesting in Black Sabbath is tony [Iommi] is the guy you follow, almost like the bass player of the band. He’s just this solid, unbelievably unwavering guitar player, then you have Geezer [Butler, bass] who plays in and around things. It’s such an amazingly different situation for me. It was incredible writing songs for two and a half weeks with them. We had a batch of 16 songs and then before I knew it we were in the studio recording them. We made it old school, did it on two-inch tape, no click tracks in sight.”

Did Rick or the band give you direction on your drum parts?

“Unbelievably they gave me free creative rein. The riffs were all there. They basically just let me do what I wanted to do. Rick is great in that he lets you figure it out. He may have an idea of what he wants to hear, but he lets you figure it out, which is an art.”

Bill Ward’s are some big shoes to fill...

“Every time I was playing I was thinking, ‘Would Bill ward like this, would he be okay with this?’ A lot of that was going on in my head, yet I was also like, ‘Okay, I’m a guy who has created a sound and a thing before I was in Black Sabbath, and that still had to be intact.’

“I grew up wanting to be Bill Ward and trying to learn those records on vinyl, playing parts over and over again. So much of Bill Ward is in my DNA, I would be a different drummer if I’d never heard Black Sabbath. The first Black Sabbath record I heard was actually Masters of Reality and I remember hearing the way he played and how he played that kick drum just after the snare drum just after the two-count. It was so distinctly Bill. I copped that at an early age and you hear it in Rage songs. He had a swing too. I grew up listening to big band a lot with my dad and there was always a lot of swing going on.

“The weirdest thing about that whole experience – and this is a true story – is that we recorded at [Rick Rubin’s] studio Shangri La in Malibu. I would walk outside on breaks and look out at lifeguard station number six. This was the exact place where I grew up when I was 13 or 14 years old I would bring my ghetto blaster to the beach in the summer and blast Black Sabbath. I’m just looking at this and it was such a full circle moment.”