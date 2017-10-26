The drummers that made Big Band swing; part 1

Arguably the biggest ‘drum star’ of them all. Krupa cut his musical teeth in the bustling Chicago Jazz scene of the late 1920s but it was as a star sideman with Benny Goodman’s orchestra that Gene achieved national and international acclaim, and the legendary recording ‘Sing Sing Sing’ blazed a trail in the evolution of the drum solo.

An extraordinarily charismatic man whose appeal extended far beyond specialist music fans, inevitably Krupa branched out as leader of his own big band in 1938. He had a unique career with recordings, live appearances and frequent cameos in Hollywood motion pictures. After the big band era had waned he led many small groups and was a regular on Norman Granz’s ‘Jazz At The Philharmonic’ concert tours through the ’40s and ’50s.

Key tracks: Benny Goodman And His Orchestra, ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’; Gene Krupa Orchestra, ‘Leave Us Leap’; Gene Krupa Trio, ‘Drum Boogie’