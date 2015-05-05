Ali Richardson's metal masterclass

“Going into the studio for [Bleed From Within’s latest album] Uprising, we worked with Romesh Dodangoda, a good friend of mine. I’d spoken with him about doing a metal album because I always thought he could harness the actual sound of the kit and the energy that’s there when you don’t overproduce stuff. So he suggested Monnow Valley [studios]. He sent me some photos of the studio and it just looked insane. He’s like, ‘Honestly Ali, this is the best place for you, the best place for your kit.’

“The kit seemed to sing in there. Behind where the drummer sits there is a big glass room almost like a conservatory. It basically provides you with loads and loads of natural reverb. You can pull shutters across to control how much reverb you’re getting and there was a mic in the centre of that room and then two room mics in the back corners.

"As soon as we started tracking, I listened to the first couple of takes, he was bringing the fader up on the mics in that glass room, I was like, ‘Oh my god! This is the sound I’ve been looking for all these years.’ It sounds big but it’s still tight, it’s natural, it’s punchy as hell. That’s what I was really going for on Uprising – it still has to be metal, it has to be tight, it has to have the clicky bass drum to help bring the guitars out – it was big and natural and it had life to it. That’s what I’ll continue to try to find throughout the rest of my career. I hate things that are like, ‘Oh, we can record it anywhere because we’ll put some samples over it.’ It’s not the way things should be done. What’s the point? You get this lovely drum kit, you spend hours tuning it and then you might as well program it, mate.”