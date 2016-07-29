15 steps to creating Yamaha drums

The making of a top-end Yamaha drum is a detailed process.

At the company's state of the art Chinese factory in Xiaoshan, Yamaha has three managers overseeing the production process in three key areas; woodworking, finishing and assembly. Each manager was trained at the Japanese factory before bringing their considerable knowledge to China.

Xiaoshan employs a number of bespoke, state of the art machines, but human interaction, intervention and inspection from the 50 employees at every critical stage ensures quality and consistency. It takes 12 days, on average, to build a complete drum kit.

Inside the factory working conditions are impeccably clean with extractors at key stations removing fumes and dust away from the factory floor. This is better for the staff and means there is very little potential for contamination at any stage of the drum building process.

Bright lighting also helps technicians more easily spot any issues at every stage of production. Let’s take a look at what goes into the making of a Yamaha drum...