Draw sound with your finger using the EG WaveSHAPER iOS synth

Elliott Garage’s EG WaveSHAPER is a iOS new synth that enables you to draw sound with your finger.

The name is a bit of a giveaway - this is a waveshaping instrument - and you can either draw an original waveform or adapt a built-in one. You can combine the wavetable oscillator with an analogue-style oscillator and sub-oscillator to create additional layers and depth.

You can also morph between two wavetables, while two LFOs and two envelopes can be assigned to pretty much any of the synth parameters.

Check out the specs below. EQ WaveSHAPER can be pre-ordered now from the Apple App Store and is priced at $11.99/£11.99.

Elliott Garage EQ WaveSHAPER specs