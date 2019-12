Remember Dr No’s turd-shaped Turd Fuzz? Well, the company sold out of its original foam-shaped shipment (or should that be s**tment?), and has launched a mini incarnation to keep up with demand.

This pedalboard-friendly version packs the same pair of BC109C silicon transistors, controlled via a single volume control - gain is adjusted using guitar volume.

Just 250 of these craptacular boxes will be produced; they’re are available now from Dr No Effects for €179.