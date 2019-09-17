Download 20 free Massive X synth presets courtesy of Expressive E

Native Instruments’ Massive X plugin synth is undoubtedly a sound design powerhouse, but if you want some of the heavy creative lifting to be done for you, Expressive E has 20 free presets that you can download.

These are said to take advantage of Massive X’s sophisticated programming features, and allow you to shape sounds creatively by turning a single control.

Things get even more interesting if you use the pack with one of Expressive E’s Touché controllers - either the standard Touché or the Touché SE - with the four-axis surface responding to touch and pressure sensitivity and enabling you to veer between subtle and aggressive parameter tweaks.

The presets can be loaded directly into Massive X - all that’s required for you to download them is to sign up for an Expressive E account. They also load into Expressive E’s Lié plugin host software, which enables the user to manipulate up to eight of Massive X’s macros at once with a single hand.