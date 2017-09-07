Doug Rappoport on tonal secrets, gear and the epidemic of poor rhythm

What’s your regular gig?

“I’ve been touring with Edgar Winter for about 14 years. That’s been my main gig, as well as being a session player - as much as you can do sessions any more. I was an instructor at GIT for a couple of years, that was a neat experience. So teaching, sessions, touring with Edgar and I’ve also toured with a lot of classic rock guys such as Rick Derringer, Pat Travers, Kim Simmonds from Savoy Brown and Pete Rivera from Rare Earth.

“I just sort of came on the scene right when it was ending. I came from the shredder guys, but arrived on the scene when it had already died and gone, so I found myself in the grunge. It’s just steadily been getting more and more over as the years go by.

“It’s very expensive; if you want to go and see some guy play at The Baked Potato, you’re going to pay 20 bucks parking and you’ve got a two-drink minimum and each drink is like eight bucks and then the tickets are 20 bucks and so, to go out and see somebody is $50, $60, $70. Nobody wants to do that any more.”

What pushes buttons for you on guitar these days?

“I think the thing that always wins me over, whether it’s shredding or non-shredding, would be intensity. I like ferocity. That could be Pete Townshend hitting one chord and shaking his guitar. I’ll take that over the most amazing shred any day, even though I love shred. I love Eric Gales, I’m a huge Eric Gales fan because he’s so intense and he packs emotion into everything he does.”

What sort of gear are you using, currently?

“My number one guitar is a Knaggs. I was a Les Paul/SG player for years. I swear by Les Pauls, I just love them. I met this guy who said, ‘I’m going to get you off Gibson,’ and I said, ‘No, it’s just never going to happen,’ and he’d arrange for some guitars to be sent to me. So I’d play them and send them back and then he sent me a Knaggs and I picked it up and it really kinda knocked my socks off and that’s what I use now.”

What do you like to run the Knaggs into in terms of amplification?

“My favourite amp right now is a Friedman Steve Stevens Signature. I’ve also just got this new amp called Purple Nightmare, which is made by Driftwood. They’re German guys and they just do made-toorder and a lot of the metal guys are now using it - metal and djent - and it does everything from hard rock all the way to the über drop-tuned heavy mega stuff.”

How do you keep enough dynamics in a hot sound from an amp?

“Lower output pickups: I started using those since I got the Knaggs. It allows for more dynamic range and, if they’re good pickups and they’re potted, you can actually put a lot of distortion on them, but they clean up beautifully.”