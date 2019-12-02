$400 off the Ibanez AZ2204F, a serious players' guitar

There's just no stopping the guitar deals right now. As if the epic Cyber Weekend guitar offers we've shared haven't been enough to satiate your lust for guitar deals, the savings keep on coming for Cyber Monday.

And this is one of the best we've seen, proffering a very healthy $400 saving on a serious players' instrument.

The precision-built AZ2204F is highly playable. A slick oval C-shaped roasted maple neck and fretboard, equipped with 24 stainless steel frets kicks off the spec list.

Elsewhere it hosts specially designed Seymour Duncan Alnico-5 dyna-MIX 9 Hyperion pickups, a Gotoh tremolo and locking tuners.

This deal is definitely worthy of serious consideration.

Ibanez AZ2204F Prestige: $400 off at Musician’s Friend

Invest in your guitar playing, and get one of the finest electric guitars available today for $2,099, a $400 saving from its original price of $2,499. This precision-built, versatile model is the epitome of contemporary electric guitar design, with an impressive feature set and effortless playability.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web