Native Instruments has released a new video series with DJ and Producer Liebing, entitled The Techno Alchemist.

Designed to give you an insight into the world of underground techno, the three-part series kicks off with The Spirit of Techno, in which Chris explains what techno is and how it differs from EDM. Part two focuses on Leibing’s hybrid Djing setup, and in the final video, In The Booth, you’re treated to a two-hour performance from a DJ’s perspective.