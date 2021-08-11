Discover the sounds of singeli, a new high-tempo genre coming out of Tanzania

NTS have released a mini-documentary to support the release of a double-vinyl compilation from Nyege Nyege Tapes showcasing artists working within the genre of singeli.

The style, which originated in the Tanzanian city of Dar Es Salaam, blends high-energy percussion, electronics and live vocals from MCs and clocks in at fast-paced tempos of 180 to 300bpm.

Singeli Sound: High Speed features interviews with artists, producers, MCs and managers from the singeli scene, highlighting two record labels that are boosting the genre's popularity worldwide: Pamoja Records and Sisso Records.

The documentary has been released in tandem with Sounds of Pamoja, a compilation from Ugandan label Nyege Nyege Tapes featuring 11 tracks recorded in Pamoja Records' studio. The record contains the work of singeli producer Duke alongside contributions from seven MCs.

Sounds of Pamoja is scheduled for release on September 17th via Nyege Nyege Tapes. Watch Singeli Sound: High Speed below.