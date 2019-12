The Tone Lounge's Nev Marten and Richard Barrett welcome guest guitarist and Line 6​ demo man Paul Hindmarsh into the Lounge to lift the bonnet on Line 6's svelte Helix LT multi-effects unit.

The trio A/B the LT with the original Helix Floor and delve deep into its vault of tones, before jamming together to explore tricks and techniques for getting the best from it on stage and in the studio...