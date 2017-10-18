Dimitry Sches aims to make his point with the Thorn synth

Diversion proved that Dimitry Sches can make a great synth, and now he’s looking to repeat the trick with Thorn, which promises to be easy to use while providing great sounds for use across multiple electronic music genres.

There are three spectral synthesis oscillators that give you control over the harmonics involved in the generation of your sound. Sound sources are organised as spectrum tables of 16 frames, and you have the ability to edit and morph harmonics and ‘post process’ them with a filter.

Additionally, there are two analogue-modelled filters with saturation stages, plus nine effects, three ADSR envelopes, three LFOs and two multistage envelopes. You also get a 16-step arpeggiator with MIDI output, as well as a glitch sequencer for cutting-edge stutters.

Thorn appears to have plenty of depth, then, but Dimitry Sches says that it’s also got an intuitive workflow and is light on CPU. It’s being distributed by Plugivery, and is on sale at $69 (regular price is $119) until the end of the year.

Thorn runs on PC and Mac and is available in VST/AU/AAX formats.