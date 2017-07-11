Devin Townsend’s riff-writing masterclass

“How I approach writing a riff depends on what I have at my disposal. I spend a lot of time with a guitar in my hands in one way or another, whether it's plugged into an amp, an acoustic or a bass.

“I don’t think there is one method that I have found that results in a tried-and-tested way of writing music. The only thing I would suggest is to maintain the faith that your subconscious mind is very adept at collecting the information that you gather.

I stockpile ideas and there is no rhyme or reason about how they turn into song

“I think a lot of times you think that you have to work in a certain way or you’re going to lose it. You might think that you need to be in a certain environment otherwise the ideas and riffs will not appear.

“In my experience, when the time comes for me to commit the music to a recording, it will have all been stockpiling. The more I relax into the fact that those ideas will always be there, the less that writer’s block becomes a liability. A song might start with a guitar, a vocal, a keyboard, a bass or a piece of wood. I like to think that if an idea is emotionally important enough to you then it will find a way to articulate itself.

“I stockpile ideas, and there is no rhyme or reason about how they turn into songs. A lot of times, the stockpiling of riffs like migrating one to another doesn’t really happen with me. I am more vision-orientated and that is very fortunate.

“From the gestation of a song I will have a very clear vision of how I want it to articulate itself emotionally. It is fairly rare that I have things and think, ‘Oh, that would work great there.’ It’s more a matter of just developing each idea individually.”