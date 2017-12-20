Death By Audio unleashes Absolute Destruction, its “most insane pedal yet”

Death By Audio has made some serious noise-manglers over the years, winning big-name fans including Trent Reznor, but its latest, the Absolute Destruction, promises to be “its most insane pedal yet”.

The Absolute Destruction offers a thick fuzz, which can be pushed into octave territory using the overload slider - pushed further, it will starve the circuit so that the signal “starts to eat itself”. A gain slider and volume control handle the rest of the tones.

DBA’s goal was to create something that sounded “totally disgusting” - and judging on the evidence here, we’d say it certainly succeeded.

$180 (approx £135) will secure you Absolute Destruction direct from Death By Audio.