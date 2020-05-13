Dean guitars embraces rockabilly and versatility with its Colt Bigsby

If your idea of a Dean guitar looks like the Razorback Dimebag Darrell made famous, the semi-hollow Colt will be a surprise. The series is also even more diverse than it first appears.

The new Colt Bigsby is a case in point – as you've probably guessed from the name, it's rocking an Original Bigsby bridge. The Vintage White and gold also give it something of a Gretsch Penguin vibe. But the pickups are where things get even more interesting.

Alongside DMT (Dean Magnetic Technologies) pickups, a piezo, with dual passive outputs, there's a built-in piezo under the bridge saddle to take advantage of the semi-hollow character. Plenty of classic twang and mellow strum on tap.

(Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Players can choose whatever output combination is right for them; they can bypass the piezo and use the magnetic pickup configuration only, utilise the piezo only, or use both patched independently to a stereo or blended mono setup.

The Colt Bigsby features a dual-action truss rod, C-shape neck with 25.5’’ scale and Grover tuners. There's an ebony fretboard on a maple neck (body is also maple) with pearloid block inlays and 22 tall and narrow (2.4 mm by 1.2 mm) frets. Fretboard radius is 16’’.