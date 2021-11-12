YouTube guitar teacher posts a lesson on Jane's Addiction's Been Caught Stealing, gets a tutorial from Dave Navarro himself correcting it

We love Let's Play All's YouTube videos - full of excellent gear demos and great lessons on songs from the likes of Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and… Jane's Addiction. So good in fact, Dave Navarro himself has been noticing. And offering some helpful pointers.

It started a few weeks ago when Let's Play All founder and Navarro fan Matt – who did a great demo of the 1991 Pearl Jam Ten-influenced overdrive pedal we posted about - uploaded a lesson on Feed The Cruel, a song from Dave Navarro's new project NHC with fellow Jane's Addiction member Chris Chaney alongside Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Navarro saw it and got in touch with Matt, complementing him a "great job" on the lesson but correcting one subtle part of the riff. And later after exchanging a few more messages, Navarro sent another pointer when Matt posted a lesson on Jane's Addiction classic Been Caught Stealing.

"I was watching your Been Caught Stealing video," Navarro told Matt in a video message, " and it's very good, very close. It's actually easier than you're doing it."

Navarro then proceeded to illustrate how to play this detail in the 1990 song's verse part and Matt adapted his lesson accordingly, as you can see at the top.

"How cool was that, right?" says Matt. Very cool, and it just goes to show – you never know who's watching your YouTube videos!

Check out more lessons at Let's Play All