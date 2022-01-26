Dave Mustaine shows you how to play Megadeth classic Symphony Of Destruction

What better guitar teacher for a song than its writer? Above is footage of Megadeth overlord and thrash metal legend Dave Mustaine showing attendees at a recent Rock N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Deerfield Beach in Florida how he plays Symphony Of Destruction, one of the band's most popular songs.

Get your palm muting and downpicking chops primed and ready!

The clip was shared by YouTuber Solo Riffs, who attended the camp. Mustaine was playing one of his signature Gibson Flying Vs in a black finish too. A finish we're yet to see a production release for.