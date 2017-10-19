Darkglass’s bass drive pedals get a boost as B3K and B7K are updated to version 2

Darkglass Electronics has announced updates for its Microtubes B3K and B7K bass drive pedals, with both now hitting version 2.

The vibe of the pedals remains the same - bass overdrive with a transparent sound - but there are now additional tone-sculpting features. In the case of the B3K, the Tone knob gives you more control over the attack and treble, and there’s a Mid Boost switch to give you a flatter and more transparent character. The Grunt switch, meanwhile, enables you to choose between Raw and Fat modes.

Over on the B7K, meanwhile, you now get Low mid frequency and High mid frequency switches. The former gives you 12dB of cut/boost at 500Hz, while the latter provides 12dB of cut/boost at 1.5kHz.

Both pedals will be available this month, with the B3K V2 priced at £225, and the B7K V2 at £319. Find out more on the Audio Distribution Group website.