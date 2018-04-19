More

Darkglass reveals stunning Microtubes 900 bass amp with limited-edition artwork

Christopher Lovell-designed Medusa adorns new head

Darkglass Electronics has announced a limited-edition version of its Microtubes 900 bass head, featuring artwork by Christopher Lovell, entitled Medusa.

Elsewhere, the model is spec’d as per usual, with a 900W output, analogue preamp with switchable circuits and four-band EQ.

The Microtubes 900 Limited Edition will be available from mid-May for £925. Darkglass Electronics has more info.

Features

  • Special Edition with custom Medusa artwork by Christopher Lovell
  • Custom Black Finish
  • 900 W RMS amplifier output
  • Analog Preamp with switchable Vintage Microtubes and B3K drive circuits
  • B3K mode delivers an aggressive, percussive sound while VMT brings up the mids for a warmer, more neutral and vintage character
  • 4 Band EQ with 6 switchable mid points
  • Speakon combo jack for either Speakon or ¼” speaker cable connections
  • Preamp Out and Power Amp In
  • Balanced XLR DI Output, selectable Post or Pre Preamp with Ground Lift
  • Supplied with the Intelligent Footswitch
