Darkglass reveals stunning Microtubes 900 bass amp with limited-edition artwork

Darkglass Electronics has announced a limited-edition version of its Microtubes 900 bass head, featuring artwork by Christopher Lovell, entitled Medusa.
Elsewhere, the model is spec’d as per usual, with a 900W output, analogue preamp with switchable circuits and four-band EQ.
The Microtubes 900 Limited Edition will be available from mid-May for £925. Darkglass Electronics has more info.
Features
- Special Edition with custom Medusa artwork by Christopher Lovell
- Custom Black Finish
- 900 W RMS amplifier output
- Analog Preamp with switchable Vintage Microtubes and B3K drive circuits
- B3K mode delivers an aggressive, percussive sound while VMT brings up the mids for a warmer, more neutral and vintage character
- 4 Band EQ with 6 switchable mid points
- Speakon combo jack for either Speakon or ¼” speaker cable connections
- Preamp Out and Power Amp In
- Balanced XLR DI Output, selectable Post or Pre Preamp with Ground Lift
- Supplied with the Intelligent Footswitch