Darkglass reveals stunning Microtubes 900 bass amp with limited-edition artwork

Darkglass Electronics has announced a limited-edition version of its Microtubes 900 bass head, featuring artwork by Christopher Lovell, entitled Medusa.

Elsewhere, the model is spec’d as per usual, with a 900W output, analogue preamp with switchable circuits and four-band EQ.

The Microtubes 900 Limited Edition will be available from mid-May for £925. Darkglass Electronics has more info.

Features