Darkglass Electronics announces more affordable Microtubes 500 bass amp head and new cabs

Finland’s Darkglass Electronics are rapidly becoming one of the most respected names in bass, and the announcement of the downsized Microtubes 500 and new DG-210C and DG-410C cabs look set to cement that reputation further.

The Microtubes 500 takes last year’s impressive Microtubes 900 and downsizes it for a more compact, lighter and more affordable take, while still delivering 500 watts of power.

Like the original, it’s powered by B3K and VMT micro tubes, with three channels onboard, as well as a four-band active EQ, mid-frequency switches for lo and hi-mid, plus an XLR direct output, effects loop and headphone output.

The DG210C and DG-410C, meanwhile, bring Darkglass’s fresh approach to the cabinet sector, and are designed to pair with the Microtubes 500 and 900 heads.

Both birch-constructed cabs are loaded with 10” custom Eminence drivers, which a proprietary crossover circuit is designed to “enhance distortion excited-harmonics in a unique and pleasant way”.

The Microtubes 500 (£749), DG210C (£925) and DG410C (£1,295) are available from October. See Darkglass Electronics for more info.