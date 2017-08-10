Danny Worsnop talks starting his own acoustic guitar company, vintage Martins and going country

He's used to penning metal anthems with Asking Alexandria and We Are Harlot, but now you’ll find Danny Worsnop’s records filed in the ‘outlaw country’ section. In this candid interview, he talks to us about launching his own acoustic guitar brand and battling his inner demons...

When it comes to on and off stage debauchery, the genre that leaps to mind is rock ‘n’ roll. However, everyone seems to forget that country musicians were chucking radios out of hotel rooms years before Elvis was even inaugurated as king.

With that in mind, it makes sense to see vocalist/hell-raiser Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria and We Are Harlot trading skull-piercing metal for whiskey-swigging outlaw country.

I don’t think people realise how many classic rock songs are country songs. Almost every Aerosmith hit was a country song

Attitude is something that Worsnop has in spades, but country music demands a true heart and soul that cannot be falsified. Considering Worsnop’s battles with his inner demons, it was only a matter of time before he picked up a guitar and wrote down his struggles, pains and desires. The result is The Long Road Home, Worsnop’s first solo project and a bold move that sees him bare all.

“It wasn’t a conscious decision when I started writing these songs - it just happened,” says Worsnop.

“I started writing whatever was inside me and what was going through my brain. This is how it came out and I couldn’t be happier with it.”

When asked if there’s much difference in working practices between metal and country, in terms of songwriting at least, Worsnop replies: “Not a lot. I kind of just sit and write from inside myself every time anyway. I never consciously sit and try to make something sound authentic because it always is. I take very little credit for these songs - they wrote themselves.

“I don’t think people realise how many classic rock songs are country songs,” he continues. “Almost every Aerosmith hit was a country song written by a country writer which then took off, hence the amazing songwriting. It’s the same with Journey, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin... They all just made country songs with distortion pedals.”