D'Angelico announces limited edition Deluxe Series guitars with premium tonewoods and all-new finishes

D'Angelico has updated its Deluxe Series with seven limited edition electric guitars in three very cool Matte Charcoal, Matte Walnut and Matte Surf Green finishes.

The finishes are all-new for the New York-based company, but these updated Atlantic, Brighton, Bedford SH, DC, SS, 175, and Mini DC models have a whiff of the occasion about them, with only 50 units of each being produced.

There are a number of premium appointments on the Deluxe Limited Edition models. We've got the little things, details such as Jescar medium-jumbo fretwire, MOP headstock shield and logo, and MOP/Abalone split block inlay on the fingerboard. Then you've got the big deal, big ticket specs, such as Seymour Duncan and TV Jones pickups.

Under the hood, pickup circuits are wired with 500k pots, with push/pull coil splits on the humbucker-equipped models. Elsewhere, you've got locking Grover Rotomatic tuners, body binding, 5-ply guards, and all in all a versatile range of instruments.

They Deluxe Series Limited Edition models are priced $,1499 and are available now in the US, shipping worldwide in November.

See D'Angelico Guitars for more details.

And check out the demo videos for each of the models below:

Deluxe Mini DC LE

Deluxe 175 LE

Deluxe SS LE

Deluxe DC LE

Deluxe Brighton LE

Deluxe Bedford SH LE

Deluxe Atlantic LE