Dan Owen talks Patrick James Eggle, Mick Fleetwood and conquering adversity

Owen kept in touch with Eggle as his music career began to take off and on a return visit to his workshop found that Eggle had made a guitar with him in mind.

“It was actually one that you’d featured on the front cover of Acoustic. So the one that you had in for review is actually going round touring with me. It looks so nice on your front cover and now it’s a battered thing, but I know Pat loves that.”

Having been in the workshop and seeing how Pat Eggle builds them, I just don’t think I’ll buy a guitar off anyone else

The model in question was a PJE Kanuga Custom: a Sitka spruce topped slope-shouldered dread with Honduran mahogany back and sides. It scored perfect marks back in issue 111’s review, so we know that Owen is in good company musically. While he uses a Martin DCPA1 Plus, which lives a tone down, to start his set, it’s the Eggle that bears the brunt of the workload.

“Having been in the workshop and seeing how he builds them, I just don’t think I’ll buy a guitar off anyone else, because I know it’s going to be absolutely perfect,” Owen says. “I remember that if it had a piece of glue sticking out half a mil on the inside of the guitar Pat wouldn’t let it out of the workshop.”

That Eggle has racked up plenty of miles at Owen’s side, and it can prepare for plenty more throughout 2017. As we speak, Owen has just announced a series of headline dates across Europe and the UK.

“I can barely believe it. I think I’m a bit addicted to touring. I’ve toured the UK solo, but I’ve never been to Europe on my own. I’ve got no idea if anyone will come,” he says. “I suppose the first one will be quite hard.”

Owen is prepared for hard work, though. Long stints as a support act to Kaleo and Birdy, and those years spent travelling through pubs and clubs on his own have got him in fighting shape, and he’s not burnt out on the process yet, either.

“I can see how people might fall out of love with touring, but it hasn’t happened for me yet,” he says. “I try and stay healthy on tour and I think that’s the key. The motto is ‘inhale nothing but steam and drink nothing but water’.”