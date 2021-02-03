D’Addario has released an expandable pedalboard called the XPND

You buy a pedalboard for your effects pedals, you run out of space… then you have to buy another one. Surely there's a better way than this? No, buying less pedals is not the answer! Instead D'Addario has come up with its own solution; a telescopic pedalboard.
Two telescopic pedalboard options, in fact! The XPND series allows you to easily change the size of your board – so it's also a solution for scaling down for a small rehearsal 'board for your rucksack (or optional Backline XPND Pedalboard Transporter bags). The XPND design features "aircraft-quality rails" that allow for easy adjustment, a cable management system, and comes pre-fitted with hook and loop fastener tape.
The potential flexibility here is enhanced by the optional Pedal Riser, allowing you to elevate individual pedals if required.
The D'Addario XPND is available in one or two-row configurations; XPND 1 – one row (two rail) pedalboard ($79.99 / €109), XPND 2 – two row (four rail) pedalboard ($169.99 / €209).
The Small Backline Pedalboard Transporter bags area €89 for the small and €159 for the large.