Could Taurus’s Servo analogue guitar enhancer be the missing link in your rig?

Taurus has announced the Servo Analog Guitar Enhancer pedal, which the Polish company reckons is the “missing link in reaching true natural tube dynamics”.

Designed for use with both digital and analogue guitar rigs, as well as guitar, acoustic and bass, the Servo aims to enhance instruments' natural harmonics, and is recommended for use as the first pedal in an effects chain.

A single Servo gain control adjusts the amount of effect in the signal chain, while a boost switch adds additional gain.

The Servo is available now for €157 from Taurus Amp.

It follows the company’s latest incarnation of its pedalboard amp, the Stomp-Head 3.