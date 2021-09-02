More

Cory Wong and Dirty Loops join forces again for Michael Jackson Thriller cover

By

Thriller by name…

Their collaborative mini album Turbo is released tomorrow (Friday 3 September) and what better way for Cory Wong and Dirty Loops to celebrate than a performance of Michael Jackson Thriller.

Jonah Nilsson fans will already know the Swedish vocalist and multi-instrumentalist is born to sing Jackson - and he has Quincy Jones connections too as the Dirty Loops member told us recently. Maverick bassist Henrik Linder and Wong also seem to be a great playing combination too. 

You can check out the videos to their two previous collaborations below. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

