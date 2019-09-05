Cort launches the Action HH4 dual-humbucker bass

Cort has launched the dual-humbucker HH4, the latest in its popular and affordable Action series of bass guitars.

The Action HH4 was among a number of Cort basses to be announced at NAMM 2019, and comes equipped with two VTB-H humbucker pickups humbuckers in neck and bridge positions, with five-way switching to get the most out of both.

Bassists can select the either humbucker on their own or combined, with two parallel modes so you can combine the inner and outer coils of both pickups. Elsewhere, controls-wise, you've got an active/passive switch, a treble control knob that works in passive mood – plus volume, bass and treble.

The Action HH4 has a meranti body, a bolt-on Canadian maple neck and jatoba fingerboard, and has a 34-inch scale. Meranti is a mahogany substitute, while jatoba is a hard, dense tonewood that is sometimes used as a koa substitute but fits somewhere between maple and rosewood. Cort says that jatoba will pronounce those high mids nicely.

All this is yours for $499 (£405, €450 approx), and you have a pick of finishes, from pearlescent Black through Blood Red Metallic and Tasman Light Blue. A five-string option (HH5) is available at $549 (£445, €497 approx)

See Cort for more details.