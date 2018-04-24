More

Cort kicks off redesigned X Series with flagship X500 neck-through electric guitar

Metal-focused model boasts EMG humbuckers and Floyd Rose vibrato

For 2018, South Korean guitar giant Cort is redesigning its heavy-orientated X Series line, and the rather tasty-looking flagship of the series, the X500, has now officially launched.

The X500 boasts a neck-through design and swamp ash body, with a maple and Panga Panga neck, topped off by an ebony fretboard.

EMG’s classic 60 and 81 active humbucker pairing provides the tonal firepower, while a Floyd Rose Special locking vibrato delivers whammy thrills.

Two finishes are available: Open Pore Trans Grey and Open Pore Jean Burst.

Given the metal-leaning model’s $1,099 price tag, it’s hard to argue with the spec on offer. Head over to Cort Guitars for more info.

