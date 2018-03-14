More

Cort debuts most affordable torrefied acoustics yet with Aged To Vintage series

Treated solid Sitka spruce top features on new L200ATV

Cort has announced the Aged To Vintage guitar series, which boasts perhaps the most affordable torrefied acoustic yet in the L200ATV.

The L200ATV packs a torrefied solid Sitka spruce top and hand-scalloped x-bracing, while a 1 3/4” nut width makes for easier fingerstyle playing.

For the uninitiated, the torrefaction process aims to emulate the sound of a decades-old acoustic with a new instrument.

Elsewhere, the orchestra-proportioned model’s back and sides are constructed of pau ferro - an increasingly popular CITES-friendly rosewood replacement - while ebony features on the fretboard, bridge and bridge pins.

Elsewhere, the model packs white binding, white dot inlays and a multi-ply ivory rosette, along with a bone nut and saddle, plus Grover Vintage tuners.

The L200ATV is available now for the rather impressive price of $549. Head over to Cort Guitars for more info.

