Cort ups the ante in the 2021 state-of-the-art metal guitar arms race with the “multi-utilitarian“ X700 Mutility

2021 has been a strong year for high-performance electric guitars. We have seen explicitly metal designs such as Jackson's Pro Series Kelly signature models for Jeff Loomis and Brandon Ellis, while Ibanez has comprehensively revised its RG, RGA and RGD lineup.

Not to be outdone, Cort has released the likes of the G300 – a modern shred machine with a very dark baked maple neck and a top-line spec – and today it officially launches the X700 Mutility.

A multi-scale (24.75“-25.5“) six-string, the X700 Mutility has a future-forward build that calls to mind Ibanez's RGDIM6 Iron Label model from a couple of years back, with its heavily contoured mahogany body topped with maple and ash.

Going all in with the 21st-century prog-metal shredder vibe, Cort has gone for a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers at the neck and bridge positions.

The Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers offer two voices via a push/pull function on the volume control, and there is a coil-split push/pull function on the tone knob and a three-way pickup selector.

Elsewhere, there is a roasted maple neck and 15.75“ radius fingerboard, 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, Luminlay side markers, and one of those very modern individual hardtail bridge units to enhance sustain. You can also make quick tweaks to the truss rod with the adjustment wheel conveniently positioned at the top of the fretboard

The Cort X700 is finished in Black Satin and is available to order now, priced £1,049. See Cort for more details.