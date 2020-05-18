Cort adds the first classical guitar to its flagship Gold acoustic series

Cort has added the first classical model to its flagship Gold acoustic guitar series and they're making it count with a great spec for the new Gold OC-8.

It's a modern cutaway nylon-string electro acoustic that's stage-ready (whenever that may be) with Fishman's Flex Blend preamp system.

The Fishman system offers an under-saddle pickup with a condenser mic with Volume, Tone, and Blend control, as well as a built-in tuner.

The Orchestra Model (OM) design features hand-scalloped X-bracing, responsive aged Engelmann spruce top.

Cort treats the Engelmann spruce with an Aged to Vintage (ATV) torrefication process that gives the guitar the more open sound of a played-in decades old model straight out of the box.

The back and sides are solid pau ferro sides with black binding with triple-ply purfling.

The guitar's traditional dovetail neck in reinforced with an added bolt. This DoubleLock neck joint is designed to enhance the resonant transfer of tone through the instrument.

The mahogany neck is reinforced with two pieces of walnut to add rigidity and stability.

The Gold-OC8 Nylon features a 20-fret ebony fingerboard with a 25.3’’ scale. The 1 7/8’’ nut width is designed to provide classical-style string spacing without alienating players who are transitioning from traditional acoustic and electric guitars.

Other features include an ebony bridge, as well as genuine bone nut and saddle.

Cort's Deluxe Soft-Side Case is included to combine hard case protection with gig bag portability.

The Cort Gold-OC8 Nylon is $1,499.99. For more info head over to cortguitars.com