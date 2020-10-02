Coming soon: The Music Technology Show 2020!

MusicRadar, Computer Music, Electronic Musician and Future Music are all proud to present the Music Technology Show 2020, an online event showcasing the latest gear, and rammed with exclusive interviews and tips from the pros.

Coming to you on 30-31 October, MTS 2020 will feature a whole host of artists, producers and DJs to give you some insight into how they work and the gear they use to get the job done.

You'll also get to hear from the gear manufacturers direct, as they show off the latest and greatest tech they have to offer.

And there will be giveaways and bargains galore!

Special guests

At this inaugural virtual event, we'll be giving you behind-the-scenes access to some true greats of electronic music, some of which will be revealed closer to the show.

First-up, giving us an exclusive look into his studio will be Grammy-nominated film score composer and trance legend BT. The Maryland-born musical polymath has recently released his latest album and we'll get to see the tech behind his return to trance.

Production masterclass

We also have a star-studded lineup in the production masterclass studio, including Manchester-duo, Solardo showing us their studio workflow secrets alongside another duo, One Bit, Belgium's Netsky, and Austrian collective Fourward.

We'll also see track breakdowns from the likes of Machinedrum, Maxim Lany and Joachim Pastor.

All the gear

Of course, no music show would be complete without a whole host of manufacturers showing off their latest cutting edge wares, and The Music Technology 2020 certainly won't disappoint on that score.

We'll have the virtual instrument might of East West Sounds alongside the likes of Krotos Audio, OEK Sound and Mixed in Key in the software stakes.

They'll be joined by such hardware giants as Shure, IK Multimedia and Roland, to name but a few.

More? Stay tuned...

To celebrate The Music Technology Show 2020 we will be offering you the opportunity to sign up for an early-bird giveaway bundle of samples and software, so watch this space!