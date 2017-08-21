Classic interview: Paul McCartney on his favourite basses, key lines and influential players

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, certainly the Beatles’ best-known album, and possibly the most regularly-referenced album of the entire 60s rock canon, turned 50 this year. We celebrate the work of Sir Paul McCartney, the most famous electric bass player of them all, with a classic Macca interview by the great Tony Bacon.

I met Paul McCartney for this interview in November 1994 at his studio in East Sussex. It was part of my research for the first edition of The Bass Book, and McCartney could not have been more generous, entertaining, and candid in the few hours we spent together. I started by asking about my favourite period of his bass work with the Beatles, during the making of Sgt Pepper.

When you were recording Sgt Pepper, you created some great independent lines for the bass.

“Yeah, that was really when I got into that. That was probably what ended up being my strongest thing on bass, the independent melodies. On Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, you could easily have had [he sings a root-note version through the first few chords]. It would have been like Louie Louie or something. Whereas I was going [sings the Lucy bass-line], just running through that. It’s only really a way of getting from C to F, or whatever, but you get there in an interesting way. That became my thing, doing that.”

In the early days, the bass was just something you had to put in the song, but now you seemed to be thinking about being a bass player in your own right.

“From the word go, once I got over the fact that I was lumbered with the bass [laughs], I did get quite proud to be a bass player, quite proud of the idea. Once you realised the control you had over the band, you were in control. They can’t go anywhere, man. Ha! Power!

“I then started to identify with other bass players, to talk bass with the guys in the band. In fact, when we met Elvis, he was trying to learn bass, so I was like, ‘You’re trying to learn bass, are you … son? Sit down, let me show you a few things’. So I was very proud of being the bass player. But as it went on and I got into that melodic thing, that was probably the peak of my interest.”