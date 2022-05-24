Cherry Audio’s Lowdown bass synth plugin won’t bore us, as it’s gone to the Taurus

Beloved by prog rock outfits such as Genesis and Rush, Moog’s Taurus was a ‘70s pedal bass synth that you could play with your feet. Now Cherry Audio has used it as the inspiration for Lowdown, a new dual-oscillator synth plugin that’s designed to produce similarly booming tones.

Lowdown is based on analysis and modelling of the Taurus’s circuits and features an animated foot pedal ‘keyboard’ (you can choose from 14 different styles). You get more than 40 presets, plus unlimited space to store your own. There’s full MIDI and DAW automation support, too.

The Lowdown Bass Synthesizer is available now for the introductory price of $25 (regular price will be $39). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX and standalone formats, and you can download a 30-day demo on the Cherry Audio website.

