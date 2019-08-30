Check out Orange's prize package for the Bassist of the Year 2019

The live final of the Bassist of the Year 2019 - powered by Orange - takes place on 21 September at the UK Guitar Show. We unveiled our three finalists earlier this month and now we can lift the lid on the full prize list, courtesy of Orange Amps.

Alongside the prestigious Bassist of the Year title, our final winner will take home an Orange Terror Bass – a 500W valve/solid-state Class D hybrid head – paired with two OBC112 cabs, an Orange O Bass, O Edition headphones, Orange picks and an Orange T-shirt.

The Orange O Bass (Image credit: Future)

We rated the revamped 2018 Terror Bass head highly upon testing it earlier this year, with our reviewer Mike Brooks saying, "It packs a real sonic punch in a cost-effective, easily-transportable package, and its versatility is a real bonus."

In addition, we're pleased to say that our two runners-up will also receive goody bags including an O Bass, O Edition headphones, picks and a T-shirt for their efforts.

Want to watch the live final?

The Bassist of the Year 2019 final - powered by Orange - will take place on Saturday 21 September at the UK Guitar Show and London Bass Guitar Show, held at The Business Design Centre, London. Visit the UK Guitar Show website for tickets.