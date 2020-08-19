Catalina bread strikes with Naga Viper Treble Booster Gallery limited edition

Stompbox specialist Catalinbread has announced the first of a new range of special edition effects pedals featuring custom artwork and designed to raise money for a variety of good causes.

The Gallery Series will be an intermittent series featuring UV-printed, custom cases, witha portion of the profits going to a charity selected by the firm or artist.

The Naga Viper is first off the rank. It's a treble boost modelled after the Dallas Rangemaster and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The artwork for the Gallery Series Naga Viper was created by Colin Shawcross AKA Nonheinous, and buyers will also get a t-shirt featuring the design, a fancy bag and some stickers.

The Rangemaster has been a mainstay for many seminal British players like Tony Iommi, Brian May, Marc Bolan, as well as K.K. Downing and Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest, and Catalinbread's version adds two controls - Range and Heat - to the standard Boost. The Range knob is a continuous sweep from treble-boost to full-range boost, while Heat allows you to manage the gain.

Pop on over to Catalinbread for more info.