Carvin Audio closes factory, set to liquidate assets

Carvin Audio - best known as the company behind Steve Vai’s Legacy amps - has announced plans to close its factory and liquidate its assets.

The California firm made the announcement in a statement posted on Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Carvin Audio factory will be closing its doors after over 70 years.

“We are thankful for the many years we've had in this business and the support you all have given us.

“We'd like to thank all of you for your devotion to our gear and championing us live, in the studio, and on social media. We hope to see our gear live on in your musical lives for many years to come!”

All items on Carvin Audio’s website are currently marked down by 25% as part of its liquidation sale.

Beyond that, the future of the company is uncertain.