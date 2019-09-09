Buchla’s 100 Series modular synth to be reissued in its original form

Buchla has announced that, in collaboration with San Francisco Tape Music Center founders Morton Subotnick and Ramon Sender and Buchla instrument expert Todd Parton, it’s planning on bringing back its 100 Series modular synth in its original form and format.

Don Buchla, who died in 2016 , was one of the founding fathers of West Coast synthesis , and his relationship with San Francisco Music Tape Center founders Subotnick and Sender dates back to 1963, when they commissioned him to design his first instrument.

The 100 Series, a self-contained modular synth, was released in 1965, and is still revered to this day. The reissue will be available in both kit and ready-built versions in collaboration with The Human Comparator. Prices and release dates are still to be confirmed.

Check out the video below to see Morton Subotnick discussing the history of the 100 Series and the reissue project.