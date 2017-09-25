Brace your bank account: Noel Gallagher is selling off Oasis-era guitar and studio gear

Noel Gallagher is set to sell a significant haul of amps, instruments and recording equipment, much of which was used by the songwriter in the studio and on the road.

The sale, due to kick off next week (2 October), is the result of a team-up between fast-rising online instrument marketplace Reverb.com and studio gear broker MJQ Ltd. and is set to include a custom-built Orange OR120 Overdrive head and cab, a 1970s Vox Foundation amp and Supreme cab, a 1960s Epiphone Professional guitar and amp set, a pair of 1965 Vox AC50 heads and a 60s WEM Copicat Tape Delay among several other items.

When you’ve been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it’s not doing me or anyone else any good if it’s just sitting around Noel Gallagher

Noel had this to say about the sale: "When you’ve been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it’s not doing me or anyone else any good if it’s just sitting around. These pieces have a lot history, but they’re still very playable - I’d love to get them into the hands of someone who will put them to good use."

No word on prices yet, but many of the items benefit from memorabilia elements which are likely to add further value; for instance, the custom 'Noel Gallagher' faceplate of the OR120, the rehearsal setlist that comes with the Foundation and the AC50s' hardcase, which features Oasis stickers. Then there are items like the late-'90s Mellotron, which featured on numerous Oasis recordings and curios like a Laney Top Mount Supergroup head, a Watkins Westminster Tremolo and a Selmer Zodic Twin Thirty.

It's a small insight into the gear haul of a musician with means and the sale will reportedly consist of 50 items, so this is just a preview of the full selection. Either way, the sale is likely to test the resolve of gear geeks and Gallagher fans alike.

The Official Noel Gallagher Reverb Shop launches on 2 October - head over to Reverb for more info.