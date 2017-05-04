Bowling For Soup talk pop-punk evolution, going acoustic and keeping the band alive

Bowling For Soup’s Jaret Reddick and Erik Chandler discuss swapping out their usual gear for acoustics, surviving the world of pop-punk and if they are ready to be considered classic rock.

“I was in the car with my daughter and a song by Republica came on,” says Bowling For soup frontman Jaret Reddick, as part of a lively debate we've just started about when Mötley Crüe started to be considered classic rock.

We have songs that must be classic rock now!

“My daughter was born in 2003, but the song came out 10 years before that. and, I was born in 1972, so 10 years before me was ‘62, which i consider to be full-on classic rock. so it got me thinking, ‘is this classic rock to her? What the fuck is happening?’ When you think of classic rock, it’s Led Zeppelin and Creedence Clearwater Revival.”

Bass-playing bandmate Erik Chandler interrupts his thought process with a worrying realisation: “But that means we have songs that must be classic rock now!”

Despite being a mainstay of last decade’s pop-punk scene, BFS aren’t quite in the same classic-rock-realm of Mötley Crüe, as referenced in the band’s hit song 1985. But when you pull a stunt like stripping back your loudest, silliest songs to just a pair of acoustic guitars and sell out Union Chapel, you’re definitely approaching that overblown and dramatic world.

Last year was a busy one for the four-piece from Wichita Falls, Texas. The group released a brand new album, Drunk Dynasty, and a recording of their Acoustic In A Freakin’ English Church performance from 2013.

Bassist Chandler, who plays acoustic guitar and adds vocals for the acoustic gigs, also released a solo album called The Truth – but all this came just three years after BFS performed a Farewell tour around the UK, which Reddick addresses: “I think the Farewell tour idea got a bit misunderstood. We marketed it more as ‘not goodbye, but farewell’.

“We were all going through a bunch of shit. Erik got divorced, so did I, and I had some crazy health stuff for a few years and, this is probably the first time I’ve said some of this, but I was working out custody of my children and sorting out life shit.

Once we started playing again, everyone had great attitudes. Even the crew was a lot happier

“Gary [Wiseman, BFS's drummer] had a two-year-old kid at home and his wife is a nurse and we just had life to do. The idea was to slow everything down, and it’s the best thing we ever did. When we did come back in February this year, it was awesome, and once we started playing again, everyone had great attitudes. Even the crew was a lot happier.”

For a change of pace in 2013, Reddick and Chandler performed some acoustic songs at Download Festival after the full band finished its set. And they followed this up with a few other acoustic dates, concluding at London’s Union Chapel in September.

This took the duo back to their earliest days, when the band first started in Texas, as Reddick explains: “Erik and I started playing in pubs to make some extra money, and a year later that’s all we were doing. We played acoustic on the nights BFS weren’t playing, and the other nights we were just playing BFS.”