Clutch's new song Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone) pokes fun at the post ridiculous pedal-related conspiracy theory ever

By published

See the new Blade Runner-themed video

Boss
(Image credit: Future)

Clutch, Blade Runner and Boss Metal Zones? Three of our favourite things combined?! A new Clutch song is always reason for celebration, and this time there's a heavy reference to Boss's iconic / Marmite distortion pedal attached. It's even called Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone), in case there was any confusion.

This would be a wonderful dose of Clutch regardless but anyone who's been following the crazy world of 5G conspiracy theories may twig there's a deeper reference going on here to frontman Neil Fallon's lyrics. 

More Metal Zone

Boss

(Image credit: Boss)

The greatest Boss Metal Zone MT-2 moments ever

"Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as 'proof' that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks," recalls Fallon. "It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). 'Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?' came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins."

Clutch

(Image credit: Dan Winters)

Although no details on the album it will be part of are yet forthcoming, Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gasper did add the song will be one of the more up-tempo songs. 

"'Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)' is one of the faster cuts on our forthcoming album," says Gasper. "It kicks in and hits like a freight train. The intensity of the recording reminds me of our live shows. This song cooks and I can’t wait to play it on tour!"

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 